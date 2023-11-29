2 baby brothers, their mother held hostage are dead, says Hamas

Jerusalem, Nov 29 (EFE).- Two baby brothers and their mother, kidnapped on Oct.7 from Israel, were reported dead by the Hamas Islamist group on Wednesday, over 50 days after their abduction from their home.

Hamas’s military wing, al-Qasam Brigades, said the brothers, Ariel Bibas, 4, and Kfir Bibas, who was ten months old, and their mother, Shiri Silverman Bibas, were killed due to “previous Zionist bombings (by Israel) on the Gaza Strip.”

They were residents of the Nir Oz Kibbutz, an Israeli community near Gaza.

Hamas militants abducted them and took them to Gaza along with their father, Yardén Bibas, during the multi-pronged attack on Israel on Oct.7.

The Islamist militants killed at least 1,200 people in Israel and abducted more than 240.

The mystery surrounding the Bibas had sparked a loud outcry in Israel, especially considering Hamas had released 81 hostages, including 61 Israelis and 20 foreigners, as part of a swap involving captive children and women for Palestinian prisoners.

Kfir, being the youngest among the kidnapped, raised more concerns.

Even with a temporary ceasefire in place since Friday, the family’s release had not happened, causing distress among their relatives who feared for their well-being.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichai Andraee said they were initially abducted by Hamas but later transferred to another Palestinian armed group in the Khan Younis area.

During a press conference, Ofri Bibas, the aunt of the children and sister of their father, Yardén, expressed deep concern as the whereabouts and condition of the family remained unknown.

While most other abducted children had been released, there was no information about the Bibas.

The ongoing hostage-for-prisoner exchange deal, which continued on Wednesday, involves the release of 10 Israeli captives in exchange for 30 Palestinian prisoners—15 women and 15 children.

Meanwhile, negotiations for extending the current truce, set to expire on Wednesday, are underway. EFE

jma-ssk