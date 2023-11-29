G7 foreign ministers call for release of all hostages kidnapped in Gaza

Tokyo, Nov 29 (EFE).- G7 Foreign Ministers urged Wednesday the release of all hostages kidnapped by Islamist group Hamas in the Gaza Strip and celebrated the pause in hostilities, which has allowed humanitarian assistance to civilians on the strip.

“We, as the G7, urge the release of all hostages immediately and unconditionally,” the G7 foreign ministers said in a statement.

The foreign ministers of the group (Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan and United Kingdom) emphasized “We emphasize Israel’s right to defend itself and its people, in accordance with international law, as it seeks to prevent a recurrence of the Oct. 7 attacks.”

The G7 reaction comes a day after Hamas released 10 new Israeli and two Thai hostages in what marked the fifth day of the agreement to exchange hostages for prisoners in parallel to a temporary ceasefire.

Israel released 15 women and 15 children Tuesday imprisoned in Israeli prisons, in a truce process mediated by Qatar and Egypt.

The G7 also celebrated the leadership position of these two countries, in addition to that of Washington, in mediating the conflict and efforts to coordinate humanitarian assistance in the strip during the current truce.

“This arrangement is a crucial step towards bringing all remaining hostages home and addressing the full scope of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza,” the G7 foreign ministers said, adding that “Every effort must be made to ensure humanitarian support for civilians, including food, water, fuel, and medical supplies.”

They said they reaffirmed their commitment to the Palestinian State as part of the “two-state solution,” which they believe would allow Israelis and Palestinians ” to live in a just, lasting, and secure peace.”

The G7, currently chaired by Japan, held a meeting in Tokyo in early November focused on the conflict between Israel and Palestine, where they said the priority was “improving the humanitarian situation” and which concluded with a joint statement. EFE

