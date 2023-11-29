More than 30 pilot whales die in Tasmania stranding

Sydney, Australia, Nov 29 (EFE).- More than 30 pilot whales have died after stranding on a remote beach on the southern Australian island of Tasmania, authorities reported Wednesday.

Tasmania’s Natural Resources and Environment Department said that the first dead whales were found by members of the public on Tuesday at Bryan’s Beach on the eastern Freycinet Peninsula.

Authorities later found a total of 34 dead pilot whales.

“Staff, including a wildlife veterinarian, are on site today to assess the situation and sample and measure the carcasses,” a department spokesperson told public broadcaster ABC.

Experts do not know the reason for this stranding, although other similar episodes have been linked to diseases, navigational errors, sudden changes in tides, predation and extreme weather conditions.

In September 2022, most of the 230 pilot whales that stranded in Tasmania’s remote Macquarie Harbor died.

In 2020, some 470 pilot whales stranded in the same spot, of which only 100 could be rescued. EFE

