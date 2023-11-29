Thailand welcomes release of two more hostages by Hamas

Bangkok, Nov 29 (EFE).- Thailand’s Foreign Ministry celebrated Wednesday the release of two other Thai hostages held by the Islamic group Hamas, while the country’s government called for more efforts to facilitate the release of the remaining captives.

As said by a Foreign Ministry spokesman in a group with journalists, the two Thai hostages were released “safe and sound” and were admitted to the Shamir medical center in Tel Aviv, where they were reunited with 17 other previously released Thais.

Their release is part of the fifth day of the ceasefire agreement reached between Hamas and Israel since the beginning of the conflict on Oct. 7, when the Islamist group carried out an attack against the Israeli State resulting in some 1,200 deaths and more than 240 kidnappings, among them about 30 Thais.

According to the Thai foreign ministry, the group of freed nationals must on Wednesday night leave Israel aboard a plane scheduled to land in Bangkok at noon on Thursday, although the ministry did not say how many of the hostages would return to the country at this first moment.

Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara made an official visit Tuesday to Israel and met with the 17 hostages released by Hamas in recent days after a month and a half held captive in the Gaza Strip, as well as with Israeli government authorities.

The officials said they “thanked Israel for taking care of Thai nationals, and asked for further efforts for the immediate release of remaining Thai hostages,” the Foreign Ministry said in a message on X (formerly Twitter).

The post added that the Israeli government “stressed the importance of Thai workers to Israel’s economy” and “agreed to ensure the Thai workers’ rights and welfare.”

Some 30,000 Thais were in Israel, including 5,000 employees near Gaza, at the time of the attack by Hamas, of whom more than 10,000 have already returned, although the majority have chosen to stay in Israel.

As part of the fifth day of the truce agreed between Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States, 10 Israeli hostages – all women – and two Thais were freed by the Islamist group Tuesday, while Israel freed 15 women and 15 captive Palestinian children.

Since Friday, Hamas has freed 60 Israeli hostages and Israel freed 180 Palestinian captives, all women and children on both sides, while Palestinian militias also freed 21 foreign hostages in the Gaza Strip, where the death toll now exceeds 15,000 since the beginning of the conflict. EFE

nbo/lds