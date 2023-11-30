Netanyahu reaffirms Israeli determination to dismantle Hamas in meeting with Blinken

Jerusalem, Nov 30 (EFE).- Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday vowed that “nothing will stop us” from destroying the Palestinian Islamist Hamas group as he met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is on his fourth visit to the Jewish state since Oct. 7.

The meeting between Blinken and Netanyahu focused on Netanyahu’s plans for the next phase of the war in Gaza, following the recent extension of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

“I told him (Blinken) we have sworn, and I have sworn, to destroy Hamas. Nothing will stop us,” Netanyahu said.

He reiterated that the war in Gaza would continue until Israel freed all its hostages from the Hamas captivity and ensured that no similar threat ever raised its head from Gaza.

“This is the same Hamas. It’s the same Hamas that committed the terrible massacre on Oct. 7, the same Hamas that is trying to murder us everywhere,” the Israeli prime minister said, recalling the multi-pronged attacks by the Palestinian militant groups that left 1,200 people dead in Israel.

He said he and the secretary of state had the opportunity to discuss many issues during a meeting attended by the war cabinet, including the defense minister and the Israeli Army chief.

Netanyahu thanked Blinken for “the support from the beginning” of the United States in “the war to eliminate Hamas.”

“I want to express our appreciation for your support from the beginning. President (Joe Biden), you personally, the delegation, in the war of eliminating Hamas and securing the release of our hostages. You’ve been very helpful. We appreciate it deeply,” Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting.

“And of course, I’d like to talk to you about the next phase.”

Netanyahu referred to the steps that Israel plans to take in its military offensive on Gaza once the temporary ceasefire, currently in force since Friday, ends.

The truce is expected to last for one more day, after being extended on Thursday morning, even as Qatari, Egyptian, and American mediators called for a longer hold.

Blinken visited Israel for the fourth time since the start of the war on Oct. 7 to address the issue of the truce, the handover of captives, and the entry of more humanitarian aid to the besieged strip.

Earlier, he met with Israeli President Isaac Hergoz.

Blinken is also scheduled to visit Ramallah and then attend the COP28 climate summit in Dubai. EFE

jma-ssk