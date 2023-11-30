Three killed, six wounded in Palestinian shooting attack in Jerusalem

Jerusalem, Nov 30 (EFE).- Three people were killed in a Palestinian shooting attack at one of the entrances to Jerusalem on Thursday, according to Israeli police.

Six others were wounded, with three still in critical condition.

A 24-year-old woman died at the scene of the attack at the Givat Shaul roundabout, while a 73-year-old man and a woman in her 60s were pronounced dead at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where emergency services took the critically injured. The others were transferred to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The two attackers, Palestinian residents of East Jerusalem, were killed at the scene, police said.

“Two terrorists arrived at the scene in a vehicle armed with firearms. These terrorists opened fire towards civilians at the bus station and were subsequently neutralized by security forces and a nearby civilian,” a police spokesperson said.

The attack was carried out with a pistol and an M-16 rifle, and multiple cartridges and ammunition were found in the vehicle.

The police said that under the command of Jerusalem Police District Commander Doron Turgeman and Israel Police chief Yaakov Shabtai, who visited the scene, a preliminary investigation has already been opened.

The United States’ Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew condemned the “abhorrent terrorist attack in Jerusalem this morning.”

“We unequivocally condemn such brutal violence. My thoughts are with the families of the victims and I offer my sincere condolences to all those affected,” he wrote on X.

The attack occurred amid a very tense atmosphere in the West Bank and Jerusalem, in parallel to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, for which the truce was earlier Thursday extended to a seventh day.

Since the war began on Oct. 7, Israel has further intensified its raids to arrest “terrorism suspects” in the occupied West Bank, where at least 247 Palestinians have been killed since that date in violent clashes with Israeli soldiers, including nine killed by settlers.

The Palestinian Prisoners Society claims that Israel has detained more than 3,200 Palestinians in the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, since Oct. 7, although Israeli troops put that number at about 1,800, of whom they claim about 1,000 have “ties with Hamas.”

The West Bank is experiencing its greatest spiral of violence since the Second Intifada (2000-05) and in 2023, 455 Palestinians have already been killed, most of them militiamen in armed clashes with Israeli troops and attackers, but also civilians, including more than 100 minors.

A 21-year-old Palestinian man died Thursday morning from shots received in clashes with Israeli troops in the town of Beitunia, in the West Bank near Ramallah, where Palestinian prisoners released from the nearby Ofer prison arrive under the truce agreement between Israel and Hamas.

In parallel, the area has seen the proliferation of new Palestinian armed groups, which carry out more and more attacks and have caused 40 deaths on the Israeli side, including those Thursday, most of them settlers and seven uniformed men. EFE

sga/tw