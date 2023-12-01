Israel releases 30 Palestinians on 7th day of truce with Hamas

Jerusalem, Dec 1 (EFE).- Israeli authorities released 30 Palestinian prisoners during the early hours of Friday after Hamas freed eight hostages it was holding in the Gaza Strip, on the seventh day of truce between the sides.

A released Palestinian prisoner from the Ofer Israeli military prison looks on as he arrives in Ramallah, West Bank, 01 December 2023. EFE/EPA/ALAA BADARNEH

The Israeli Prison Service confirmed the release of 30 Palestinians who were released from Ofer prison, the Jerusalem detention center, as well as Ayalon and Damon prisons.

According to the spokesman for the Qatari foreign ministry, Majed al-Ansari, the truce agreement for Thursday meant the release of 23 children and seven women.

The agreement, which came into force on Nov. 24, has paused the war that began on Oct. 7 after an assault by the armed wing of Hamas that killed 1,200 people and resulted in the kidnapping of another 240 from Israeli villages near the Gaza Strip.

Up until the temporary truce, Israeli forces carried out a relentless military offensive by air, land and sea on the Palestinian enclave that has killed more than 15,000 people, with thousands more buried under the rubble, and almost 2 million people displaced amid a severe humanitarian crisis with the collapse of hospitals and a shortage of shelter, drinking water, food, medicine and electricity.

The ceasefire was extended just before it expired Thursday morning for an additional 24 hours, and it is unclear whether it will be extended again on Friday.

Extensions involve the release of another 10 Hamas hostages per day in exchange for the release of 30 Palestinian prisoners.

Meanwhile, Qatar continues to work with its regional and international partners with the aim of reaching a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

So far, 105 captives have been released from Gaza, including 81 Israelis and 24 foreigners, mostly Thai; while Israel has released 240 Palestinian prisoners, all of them women and children. EFE

yo/tw