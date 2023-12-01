Japan announces new North Korea sanctions following spy satellite launch

Tokyo, Dec 1 (EFE).- Japan on Friday announced new sanctions against North Korea, including the freezing of the assets of people and companies related to the regime.

Then-Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Hirokazu Matsuno in Tokyo, Japan, August 3, 2016. EFE-EPA FILE/Kimimasa Mayama

The move comes in response to the North’s launch of a spy satellite on Nov. 21, which passed over Japan, and which involved the use of ballistic missile technology, banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“For the peace and security of Japan this is an imminent issue, and for the region and the international [community] as a whole, peace and security are undermined and should never be tolerated,” government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno said Friday at a press conference.

Matsuno said the new round of sanctions arises from coordinated efforts with the United States, South Korea and Australia and adds four organizations and five individuals to the list of those already sanctioned.

The list published Friday by the foreign ministry included the companies Intellekt LLC, based in Russia, Versor S.R.O from Slovakia, the North Korean Air Koryo Trading Corporation, and the North Korean hacker group Kimsuky, in addition to Russian, North Korean and Slovak citizens, among others.

Japan’s decision comes after Pyongyang put its first spy satellite into orbit more than a week ago, which it said has taken images of US military installations in the US, Guam and Japan, as well as Rome, Italy and the Suez Canal in Egypt, among others.

However, North Korea has not published any photos obtained by its new satellite, launched into orbit on Nov. 21. EFE

emg-yk/tw