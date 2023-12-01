Paraguay fires officer for pact with fugitive Indian guru’s imaginary nation

Asuncion/New Delhi, Dec 1 (EFE).- Paraguay has dismissed a high-ranking government official for entering into an agreement with a non-existent nation fabricated by a wanted Indian Hindu guru, facing multiple charges, including sexual assault and abduction.

The now-void agreement pledged to establish diplomatic ties with the fictional country and support its membership bids at international forums, including the United Nations. It outlined “sister city” connections between Kailasa and two Paraguayan cities.

It is not the first time that representatives of self-styled Hindu guru Nithyananda, adorned in saffron and gold, have deceived foreign leaders.

They have managed to persuade officials from over 30 cities in the United States and Canada to sign agreements with the “United States of Kailasa.”

Its representatives even managed to attend two UN events in Geneva this year, with officials unaware that they were from a fictitious country. Their remarks were obliterated later.

Paraguay is just the latest on their list of Kailasa scams.

In a statement, the Paraguay agriculture ministry said Chief of Staff Arnaldo Javier Chamorro has been fired and temporarily replaced by Luis Migue Paredes.

Local media reports indicate that Chamorro recommended pursuing diplomatic relations with the “United States of Kailasa” and endorsing its global membership bids.

The ministry clarified that the purported agreement had no legal validity and accused Chamorro of “procedural errors” for signing it without authorization. They denied that Chamorro had any “institutional responsibility” for the pact.

Chamorro has admitted he had no authority to sign the pact, clarifying that the agreement did not commit that the Paraguayan government would recognize it.

He alleged that Kailasa’s representatives met with the agricultural minister to offer assistance.

The Hindu guru at the center of the controversy, Nithyananda, has been evading authorities since 2019, facing various criminal charges, including rape and child abduction.

On its official website, Kailasa is described as “the revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation, which is being revived by displaced Hindus from around the world.”

The website says Kailasa’s “sovereign order” functions as the supreme governing body of Hinduism and a sovereign entity under international law. mirroring “the unique status of the Holy See.”

The fictional state has an active social media presence, often celebrating supposed government initiatives or sharing similar agreements purportedly made with prominent people or organizations.

On Kailasa’s website, the fictional country is described as the “revival of the ancient enlightened Hindu civilizational nation that is being revived by displaced Hindus from around the world.”

The country that does not exist claims on its website and social media handles that it has already established diplomatic relationships with several world citizens.

India’s former minister of state for external affairs, Shashi Tharoor, wrote on the social media app X that the self-styled godman’s “bizarre and barely-comprehensible statements have been an endless source of entertainment for Indians on WhatsApp.”

“But now Nithyananda’s mendacious eccentricities have cost a hapless Paraguayan official his job,” said Tharoor, who was with the United Nations for nearly three decades. EFE

lb-ssk