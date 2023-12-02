2 Shia clerics among 6 shot dead in western Afghanistan

Kabul, Dec 2 (EFE).- At least six people, including two Shia clerics, were killed and two others wounded after being shot by unidentified gunmen in western Afghanistan, official sources said Saturday.

The Afghan interior ministry, in a statement overnight, condemned the incident as a “terrorist” act, and revealed it took place in Anjil district of Herat.

“Six people were killed and two others were injured on Friday by unidentified gunmen,” Herat province governor’s spokesperson Mawlawi Eliyas told EFE Saturday, adding that two Shia clerics were among the dead.

He further said investigations that they could not ascertain the motive behind the shooting and had begun investigations to arrest the perpetrators.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet, although the Islamic State (IS) is known to target the Shia minority.

The IS considers Shias as apostates, and has carried out several attacks against them, especially targeting places of worship such as mosques.

Last week, UN Special envoy in Afghanistan Richard Bennet expressed concern over the killing of two Shia scholars in Herat on Nov. 23, which occurred following the killing of another cleric in the area the previous month.

On Nov. 7, at least seven people were killed and 20 others were wounded in an attack, claimed by the IS, on a bus in a Shia neighborhood of Kabul. EFE

