Scores injured in 5.6 magnitude earthquake in Bangladesh

Dhaka, Dec 2 (EFE).- At least 80 people were injured while trying to rush out of a textile factory in eastern Bangladesh on Saturday after a magnitude 5.6 earthquake hit the country.

The quake struck at 09.35am local time, with the epicenter at Ramganj, and the tremors were reportedly felt across much of the country.

“We have given primary treatment to 77 people and referred three persons to district hospital for better treatment, one in critical condition,” Golam Kibria, the chief of the government hospital in Chauddagram area of eastern Comilla district, told EFE.

Bangladesh sits atop the junction of two tectonic plates, the Indian and the Eurasian, causing the country to frequently experience mild and moderate earthquakes.

However, Monowar Hossain of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told EFE that an earthquake of such magnitude was not very common in the country, given that most of them have their epicenter usually in neighboring India or Myanmar.

On Sep. 17, a 4.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Bangladesh but no casualties were reported. EFE

