Israeli attacks kill over 700 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours, says Hamas

Jerusalem, Dec 3 (EFE).- More than 700 people have died due to the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, the Islamist group Hamas, which controls the Palestinian enclave, reported on Sunday.

Hamas said in its official Telegram handle that the Israeli forces had killed more than 700 Palestinian citizens in the past 24 hours and more than 1.5 million Palestinians were displaced in the Gaza Strip.

There was no safe place in Gaza as the Israeli forces committed atrocities across the Strip, the statement added.

Hamas’ announcement comes as the Israeli military continues its offensive in the Gaza Strip for the third day in a row after the end of the truce.

Israel’s military spokesperson said Sunday that its troops attacked multiple “terrorist targets” by air, sea and land and at different points in Gaza.

Among these targets, he specified that there were “terrorist tunnels, command centers and weapons storage facilities,” as well as a “terrorist cell.”

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, denounced Sunday that the ceaseless Israeli bombings had destroyed numerous houses, buildings, residential apartments and public and private properties.

These bombings, WAFA said, were mainly concentrated in towns in the north of the Gaza Strip, although they also spread to cities in the south, such as Khan Younis.

The Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, on Sunday urged residents of six neighborhoods of Khan Younis to evacuate to other areas of the enclave.

Since the war began, more than 15,200 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip and more than 40,000 injured, according to figures from the Gazan Health Ministry.

In addition, according to the latest figures, about 80 percent of Gaza’s 2.3 million inhabitants have become internally displaced as a result of Israeli offensives.

The war began on Oct. 7 following an attack by Hamas that included the launching of thousands of rockets into Israel and the infiltration of some 3,000 militiamen who killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 240 from Israeli villages near the Gaza Strip. EFE

