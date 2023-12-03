Philippines sees 64cm waves after Mindanao tsunami warning

Bangkok, Dec 3 (EFE).- Philippine authorities said Sunday that they recorded waves of up to 64 centimeters above the usual tide due to the tsunami alert caused by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in the east of the southern island of Mindanao.

The Philippine seismology department ended the tsunami warning Sunday morning having remained active for about four hours, stating that the risk of a catastrophe has already passed.

“Sea level monitoring stations confirmed that a tsunami occurred with waves 64 centimeters high in the Mawes Islands, 18 centimeters in Lawigan, five centimeters in Dapa Port and eight centimeters in Mati,” it said.

The last waves linked to the tsunami reached the coasts of the provinces of Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental, in eastern Mindanao, around 2:52 local time (GMT+8.)

The department, which initially warned of waves of more than one meter or even greater and asked to evacuate the coastal populations of the aforementioned provinces, said in its latest statement that residents can return to their homes.

The strong shaking also led Japan to temporarily activate the alert in areas of the southeast of the country due to the threat of waves up to one meter high above the normal tide.

The United States Geological Survey, which records seismic activity around the world, located the hypocenter at a depth of 32 kilometers and about 21.2 kilometers southeast of the town of Hinatuan, with more than 40,000 residents, around 22:37 local time.

Authorities have not yet reported any material damage or possible victims.

The shaking was felt in Davao, the most populated city in Mindanao, where a group of people hurriedly left a shopping center that remained open until midnight, according to videos posted on social networks by witnesses.

In other images from that same city, dozens of people celebrate Saturday night at a nighttime entertainment venue when the earthquake begins to hit tables, chairs and other furniture.

The main quake was followed by other smaller earthquakes, including some of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 in the same area, according to USGS data.

The Philippines sits on the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic and volcanic activity in which about 7,000 earthquakes are recorded every year, most of them moderate. EFE

