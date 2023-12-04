316 killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza, humanitarian aid reduced, UN says

Geneva, Dec 4 (EFE).- Israel’s attacks against Gaza claimed at least 316 lives and injured 664 between Saturday and Sunday afternoon, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said citing the Gaza health military.

Relatives of Palestinians from the Sharab family, who died during Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip, mourn next to their wrapped bodies, outside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 04 December 2023. EFE-EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

The distribution of humanitarian aid has once again been severely restricted, the agency added in its latest report on Sunday.

The Rafah governorate was the only one in Gaza where there was limited distribution of aid on Sunday, mainly of flour and water, while delivery of aid to the adjoining Khan Younis was ”largely stopped due to the intensity of hostilities,” OCHA said.

The middle area of the Gaza Strip, from where Israel decided to divide the enclave in two, focusing its offensive in the north and ordering its population to move to the south – has been “largely disconnected from the south, following Israeli forces’ prevention of movement, including of humanitarian supplies,” the UN agency said.

This in turn has cut off access to northern Gaza, where tens of thousands of civilians continue to live.

OCHA said that the Israeli military on Sunday designated an area equivalent to 20 percent of Khan Younis city for “immediate evacuation.”

“The area was marked in an online map published on social media. Prior to the onset of hostilities, this area was home to nearly 117,000 people. The area also includes 21 shelters with about 50,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs), the vast majority of whom were previously displaced from the north,” the agency added.

OCHA said that the residents in these areas had been instructed to move to Al Fukhari town, east of Khan Younis, and Ash Shaboura and Tell As Sultan neighborhoods in Rafah “which are already overcrowded.”

“The scope of displacement as a result of the order to evacuate is unclear,” the UN agency said.

OCHA once again stressed that Israel – as one of the parties to the war – was required under international law to minimize harm to civilians and give “effective advance warning of attacks, which provides civilians enough time to leave, as well as a safe route and place to go.” EFE

is/pd