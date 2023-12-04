Australia, France reinforce military ties in the Indo-Pacific with eye on China

Sydney, Australia, Dec 4 (EFE).- Australia and France announced on Monday a bilateral road map that contemplates the strengthening of bilateral military cooperation in the face of global challenges, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, where China’s growing influence is looked at with suspicion.

“Australia and France are committed to continuing to develop their cooperation to support Pacific priorities, fostering regional security, stability and economic progress,” read the France-Australia joint statement on the official visit to Australia by French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Catherine Colonna.

Colonna, during a joint statement with Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong in Canberra, said they were looking to expand cooperation and interoperability through reciprocal access to military facilities and the increase in joint activities.

Colonna, who began a two-day official visit to Australia on Monday, explained that French President Emmanuel Macron seeks to strengthen cooperation with the island countries of the region and also build a trilateral alliance with New Delhi and Canberra.

Moreover, “Australia and France express strong opposition to any coercion or destabilizing actions in the South China Sea, including militarisation of disputed features” and the “importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” according to the joint statement.

The France-Australia Bilateral Roadmap launched in Canberra on Monday also includes initiatives for resilience and the fight against the climate crisis in the Pacific, as well as education, research and culture.

France has increased efforts to gain influence in the Indo-Pacific – a key region for the global economy – after Australia signed the AUKUS security pact with the United States and the United Kingdom in 2021, with which it gained access to nuclear-powered submarines.

In the wake of the AUKUS, the previous Australian government led by Scott Morrison canceled an agreement with Paris for the construction of a dozen conventional submarines, creating a diplomatic crisis between Australia and France.

The crisis was addressed after the new government under Anthony Albanese took over the reins of the government at Canberra in May 2022, resulting in the most recent developments. EFE

