Former US Ambassador Victor Rocha arrested on charges of being a long-time Cuban spy

Miami, USA, Dec 4 (EFE).- A former United States State Department official who served as ambassador and in the National Security Council, Victor Manuel Rocha, has been arrested and will be tried in a Miami court for spying for the Cuban government, the US Department of Justice announced Monday.

Rocha, 73, of Colombian origin, is accused of “committing multiple federal crimes by secretly acting for decades as an agent of the government of the Republic of Cuba,” the US government said in a statement.

“This action exposes one of the highest-reaching and longest-lasting infiltrations of the United States government by a foreign agent,” said US Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

“We allege that for over 40 years, Victor Manuel Rocha served as an agent of the Cuban government and sought out and obtained positions within the United States government that would provide him with access to non-public information and the ability to affect US foreign policy,” the Garland added.

According to the statement, the former US State Department employee served on the National Security Council from 1994 to 1995 and was US Ambassador to Bolivia from 2000 to 2002.

According to the complaint, beginning in approximately 1981 and continuing to the present, Rocha, a naturalized US citizen, “secretly supported the Republic of Cuba and its clandestine intelligence-gathering mission against the United States by serving as a covert agent of Cuba’s General Directorate of Intelligence.”

The current defendant was educated in the United States, including the Taft School and Yale, Harvard and Georgetown Universities, and worked as a US civil servant and diplomat in delegations in several countries, including Mexico, Argentina and the Dominican Republic.

From 1994 to 1995, Rocha served as Director for Inter-American Affairs at the US National Security Council with special responsibility for Cuba, and from 1995 to 1997 he was Deputy Chief of Mission at the US Interests Section in Havana.

The arrest had a particular impact on Bolivia, where he served as US ambassador from 1999 to 2002.

On Monday, the Bolivian opposition recalled Rocha’s controversial statements that ultimately promoted the candidacy of Evo Morales in the 2002 general elections, in what was his first presidential bid Four days before the polls opened, he asked Bolivians not to vote for Evo Morales (2006-2019).

“I want to remind the Bolivian electorate that if they elect those who want Bolivia to return to being a cocaine exporter, that result will jeopardize the future of US aid to Bolivia,” Rocha declared at the time.

The comments caused outrage in the South American country, and Morales, who was in third place in the polls, came in a close second to Manfred Reyes Villa, who at the time blamed the ex-diplomat for the rise of the coca growers’ leader.

Morales himself has said ironically on several occasions that Rocha was his “best campaign manager.” EFE

ims-gb/ics