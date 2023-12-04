Gaza families increasingly cornered amid Israel’s relentless onslaught

By Anas Baba

Children walk past a swing as smoke rises following Israeli air strikes in the southern Gaza Strip, 03 December 2023. EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER

Rafah, Gaza, Dec 4 (EFE).- In less than two months, Ashraf and his family have been made homeless three times. With Israeli shelling and military tanks constantly bearing down on them, they have had to scramble from one point to another, from the northern Gaza Strip to the southern tip, where hundreds of thousands of Gazans have been squeezed into squalid conditions.

A man (R) reacts next to wounded people lying on the floor at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 03 December 2023, following an Israeli air strike. EFE/EPA/HAITHAM IMAD — ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

With his wife and 10 children in tow, Ashraf al Nahal had to leave his home in Al Shati refugee camp in the north of the Strip for Gaza City, the heart of the Palestinian enclave.

When that city was reduced to rubble and ashes and surrounded by Israeli ground forces, the family fled to the southern half of the Strip, to Khan Yunis, as ordered by the millions of leaflets dropped from the air by the Israeli army.

But now, amid an increasingly widespread offensive, the army itself describes this region as a “dangerous combat zone” and has ordered its evacuation in light of the bombs it is launching and the imminent arrival of Israeli ground troops.

Battered pick-up trucks crowded with people leave the area, which has been reduced to a disaster zone: collapsed buildings still smoking from the bombings, wounded people that no one attends to, burned cars, scattered personal belongings – everything covered by a thick layer of ash that the rains have turned into mud.

The area around Khan Younis that the army called to evacuate represents more than 20% of the Gaza Strip, and was home to some 469,000 inhabitants in addition to thousands of displaced persons, according to OCHA, the UN humanitarian agency.

Pushed further and further south, the displaced families are left with only one option: to move again, this time to Rafah, a town on the Egyptian border that has not escaped the fighting either. On Sunday night, it was bombed and dozens were killed.

There, hundreds of thousands of displaced people live in overcrowded conditions, many out in the open in the middle of winter, amidst outbreaks of disease, the collapse of hospitals and shortages of water, food, medicine, electricity and fuel.

Ashraf made it to Rafah, but with his pockets already empty.

He digs through the garbage and rubble hoping to find something to put up a shelter: wooden sticks for lack of beams, large rocks instead of foundations, a piece of plastic to serve as a roof, blankets or dusty mats for the floor.

In addition, he has to find bread and water to feed his children for the day.

“My family and I have started wishing for death…at least we would be at peace. Why stay alive if we will only live for the Israelis to want us dead anyway. If we were already dead, at least we would be free of all this misery and pain,” he tells EFE.

The Israeli army spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, said Sunday night that its forces “continue to operate in the Gaza Strip alongside extensive air force strikes.”

For its part, the Hamas-run Ministry of Health in Gaza assured that “the occupation expanded the scope of its attacks against civilians, did not leave an inch of Gaza without shelling, and falsely claims the existence of safe areas”.

Dozens of tents have started sprouting up on a sandy esplanade in Rafah.

A boy helps his father cut wood with a saw and a baby sleeps outside on a mat on the ground, while a teenager stands still, staring blankly at the scene.

“The (Israelis) said Khan Yunis and Hamad were dangerous, that’s why we came to Rafah. Hopefully it’s safe, let them be honest this time, because I’m trying to set up a tent,” Ibrahim Abdullah, a 72-year-old man, tells EFE as he uses his hands to dig in the sand.

A woman surnamed Salama, who did not want to reveal her identity, says that the last few days in Khan Yunis had been unbearable.

“Shelling, attacks… I have a heart disease. I had two heart attacks, the (Israelis) sent messages to mobile phones for us to leave the house, otherwise it would be our responsibility. I’m not young enough anymore to go on these treks – I’m 75 years old, we need shelter,” she says.

The war broke out on Oct. 7 following a Hamas attack that left more than 1,200 people dead in Israel.

Since then, Israeli air, naval and ground forces have attacked the Strip relentlessly – except during last week’s seven-day truce – leaving more than 15,800 dead, 41,316 wounded, more than 7,000 missing, and 1.8 million displaced, 80% of the enclave’s total population.

“The Israeli occupation wants to put an end to the Palestinian presence in the Gaza Strip, either through massacres or forced displacement,” said Ashraf al Qudr, spokesman for the Ministry of Health.

“Displaced people in reception centers are exposed to an unprecedented health and humanitarian disaster, which will claim the lives of thousands through the widespread spread of respiratory diseases, skin diseases and other infections,” he warned. EFE

amb-yo/ks