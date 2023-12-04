India declares red alert as Cyclone Michaung approaches southern coast

New Delhi, Dec 4 (EFE).- The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has placed several districts in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on red alert amid the forecast of heavy rains on Monday ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Michaung.

An Indian fisherman takes shelter under an umbrella amidst heavy rain as Cyclone Michaug is expected to make landfall on the eastern Indian coast, at Foreshore Estate Beach, in Chennai, India, 03 December 2023. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

The storm was located on Monday about 110 kilometers (68 miles) east-northeast of the city of Chennai, with sustained winds of between 80 and 90 kilometers per hour (50 to 56 miles per hour), the IMD said in a statement.

People gather at Foreshore Estate Beach amidst rough sea conditions as Cyclone Michaug is expected to make landfall on the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai, India, 03 December 2023. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

The authorities were expecting the cyclone to continue gaining strength until reaching gusts of 110 kilometers per hour before moving into the category of “severe cyclonic storm.”

The IMD expects the cyclone to hit the Andhra Pradesh coast in the early hours of Tuesday, between the cities of Nellore and Machilipatnam, and has declared a red alert in several districts of the region and Tamil Nadu state due to strong winds and rain.

Andhra Pradesh disaster management authority director BR Ambedkar, in a statement on Monday, indicated that some areas of the state would experience heavy rain throughout the day, with winds of up to 75 kilometers per hour.

The authorities asked local fishermen to stay in port.

The passage of cyclones is common on the Indian coast.

In June, Cyclone Biparjoy left at least two dead in northwest India, while Cyclone Tauktae, one of the most virulent to hit the western coast of the Asian country in recent years, left at least 145 dead in 2021. EFE

daa/am