US creates ‘strike force’ to reinforce fight against fentanyl

Washington, Dec 4 (EFE).- The United States announced on Monday the creation of a “strike force” against the trafficking of fentanyl in the country, mobilizing resources from the Department of the Treasury.

It will be under the leadership of the Criminal Investigative Division and the Office of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence (TFI).

US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen said in a statement that the fight against the deadly flow of fentanyl into the country is “a priority” for her department, which will use all the tools at its disposal.

According to TFI Undersecretary Brian Nelson, this new force will act decisively with top specialists “to respond quickly to the latest threats.”

“The Department of the Treasury has already played a critical role in sanctioning individuals and companies involved in the trafficking of this powerful opioid, responsible for more than 100,000 deaths in this country each year,” said Jim Lee, chief executive of Internal Revenue Service.

The strike force will draw on the skills and experience of the Department of the Treasury and its staff in identifying and combating drug-related financial crime.

The Treasury stated that by “strategically” aligning investigations and intelligence from key stakeholders, the unit will “enhance the financial impact” of actions already taken against the illicit trade.

There have already been 250 sanctions imposed on individuals and companies since Biden signed an executive order in December 2021 authorizing sanctions against foreigners involved in such trafficking, with a particular focus on the supply chain. EFE

mgr/dgp/ics