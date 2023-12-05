At least 8 dead ahead of Cyclone Michaung’s landfall in eastern India

New Delhi, Dec 5 (EFE).- Heavy rains and gusts of wind left at least eight people dead in India on Tuesday, ahead of the imminent arrival of severe cyclone Michaung on the eastern coast of the country, authorities said.

A woman wades through a flooded road during heavy rains as Cyclone Michaug is expected to make landfall on the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai, India, 04 December 2023. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

The cyclone, accompanied by sustained winds of between 90 and 100 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 110 kilometers per hour (68 miles per hour), is expected to make landfall around noon in the state of Andhra Pradesh, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

A man looks out from a bank at a flooded locality during heavy rains as Cyclone Michaug is expected to make landfall on the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai, India, 04 December 2023. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Among the eight killed in Chennai city was a 50-year-old man, who died by electrocution.

Commuters pass through a flooded road during heavy rains as Cyclone Michaug is expected to make landfall on the eastern Indian coast, in Chennai, India, 04 December 2023. EFE-EPA/IDREES MOHAMMED

Several other deaths were caused by falling tree branches or collapsing structures, the Greater Chennai Police of Tamil Nadu state said in a statement.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the severe cyclonic storm is located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) north-northeast of Nellore town in neighboring Andhra Pradesh, where it is expected to make landfall in the forenoon.

Authorities on Monday declared a red alert in several districts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and started evacuating thousands of residents from low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding.

Intense rainfall on Monday forced the suspension of dozens of flights and the halting of operations at the Chennai airport, whose runway was completely covered by water.

The rain also affected traffic in the city, forcing the closure of dozens of metro stations.

The East Coast Railway Company of the country announced the cancellation of 60 trains.

The Indian coast is frequently struck by cyclones.

In June, Cyclone Biparjoy left at least two dead in northwest India, while Cyclone Tauktae, one of the most powerful to hit the western coast of the Asian country in recent years, left at least 145 dead in 2021. EFE

daa/am