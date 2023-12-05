Erdogan accuses Netanyahu of prolonging Gaza war for personal political agenda

Cairo, Dec 5 (EFE).- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the ongoing conflict in the besieged Gaza Strip for his political interests.

Speaking at the Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Qatari capital Doha, Erdogan said that Netanyahu was “gambling” with the entire region’s future for “his own political calculations.”

“The killing of women and children as 17,000 unarmed innocent civilians were killed constitutes a war crime and Israel must be penalized and held to account for these crimes,” he said.

The Turkish president stressed the need for a permanent ceasefire and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem, currently occupied by Israeli forces, as its capital.

“Our goal is to have a permanent ceasefire established and an independent Palestinian sovereign state be established on the 1960 border, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” Erdogan said during the live telecast.

He also expressed Turkey’s willingness to play a role in the future management of Gaza once the conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, which began on Oct. 7, comes to an end.

“We are prepared as explained to all the states including the regional states that this should be included among the options as we are prepared to act as a guarantor state,” he added.

Despite being a historical ally of Israel, Turkey’s relations with the Jewish state have significantly deteriorated since Erdogan assumed power in 2002.

Although diplomatic contacts were reestablished last year with plans for closer cooperation, tensions between the two nations have risen again following the recent conflict in Gaza. EFE

fa/bks/sc