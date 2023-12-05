Fidel Castro’s sister, Juanita, dies in Miami at 90

Miami, US, Dec 4 (EFE).- Late Cuban leader Fidel Castro’s younger sister. Juanita Castro, who had been in exile since the 1960s, died Monday in a Miami hospital at the age of 90, journalist Maria Antonieta Collins, the co-writer of her memoir, said.

“Today Juanita Castro went ahead of us on the road to life and death, an exceptional woman, a tireless fighter for the cause of her Cuba that she loved so much,” Collins posted on Instagram.

Juanita Castro was very critical of the regime led by her brothers, first by Fidel Castro (1926-2016), and then Raúl, 92, and openly expressed her political differences with the Havana government.

Collins was the co-author of the memoirs of Castro’s sister, who left Cuba in 1964.

The journalist, who did not reveal the cause of death, asked for “privacy at this painful time” for Juanita’s sister, Emma, and her family.

“There will be no interviews and according to her wishes her funeral will be private. We ask for your prayers for the eternal repose of her soul,” she added.

A few years after the triumph of the Cuban revolution, Juanita Castro left the island for Mexico and, a few months later, went into exile in the United States, where she obtained citizenship in 1984.

She went on to become a businesswoman in South Florida and was an activist against the Castro regime for years.

A year ago, she said that for decades she had confronted the Cuban system and also those who “in exile unjustly did not forgive” that her last name was Castro Ruz and “attacked her mercilessly.”

When her brother, Fidel Castro, passed away in 2016, she said she did not intend to attend his funeral.

The fourth of the Castro Ruz siblings was born on May 6, 1933, according to a biographical sketch by US-channel Telemundo.

She studied business at the Ursuline Convent School in Havana and returned to her hometown Birán, where she opened a movie theater.

She supported the Revolution against the government of Fulgencio Batista and the triumph of the rebellion, but her first disagreements with her brother Fidel began soon after, following the start of the political persecution of those who did not agree with the ideology of the communist regime.

Juanita Castro’s contacts with the CIA began in June 1961, during a trip to Mexico to visit her sister Emma.

She then bought an apartment in Havana where she hid politically persecuted people while also helping nuns who were expelled from the island, Telemundo reported.

After joining the Cuban opposition group Catholic Action, in 1964, Raul Castro showed her a file containing all her conspiracy activities and she decided to take refuge in Mexico, according to her memoir.

In 1973, she opened a pharmacy in Miami, which she sold in December 2006.

She spent the last few years away from the spotlight at her home in Coral Gables in South Florida.

Juanita’s siblings include Angelita (born in 1923), Ramón (1924), Fidel (1926), Raúl (1931), Emma (1935) and Agustina (1938). EFE

emi/pd