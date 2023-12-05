Nigerian army airstrike accidentally kills at least 85 civilians

Lagos, Nigeria, Dec 5 (EFE).- At least 85 civilians were killed and 66 injured in an accidental military airstrike in northwestern Nigeria during a religious celebration, the country’s emergency agency said late Monday.

Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives to cast his vote at a polling unit in Ikeja district, Lagos, Nigeria, 18 March 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE

The airstrike was directed against “terrorists” camping in the Nigerian state of Kaduna, but the army “accidentally” attacked Tudun Biri village, the regional office of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said in a statement.

The strike, which occurred between 9 and 10 pm on Sunday, hit the village where hundreds of people had gathered to celebrate the birth of the Prophet Muhammad.

“85 dead bodies have so far been buried while search is still ongoing,” NEMA said in a post on Facebook.

NEMA officials visited the Barau Dikko hospital where 66 people were being treated for “various degrees of injuries and fractures.”

The human rights group Amnesty International said “over 120 civilians were killed by Nigerian Army airstrike” and called for an investigation into the attack and prosecution of those responsible through a fair trial.

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) had initially denied the civilian killing in a statement.

The commissioner of Kaduna Capital Territory Authority Samuel Aruwan admitted to the mishap in a statement on Tuesday but did not provide the death toll.

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said the incident was “very unfortunate, disturbing, and painful” in a condolence statement on Tuesday.

“President Tinubu is conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and calls for calm to be maintained while the authorities diligently examine,” the Nigerian president’s spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, said.

Some central and northwestern Nigerian states face incessant attacks by criminal gangs to obtain large ransoms.

The Nigerian government has been unable to stop the attacks despite repeated promises to end violence by deploying more security forces. EFE

bb/up/pd