Seven injured in roadside blast in northwestern Pakistan

Islamabad, Dec. 5 (EFE).- At least seven people, including three children, were wounded on Tuesday in a blast on a busy road in Peshawar city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan, police said.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) denotated near the Peshawar Public School situated on Warsak road, the police said.

“The blast happened at around 9:10am which is a busy time and there were several people on the road including school-going children,” Jafar Hussain, a police official at the local Michni Gate police station in Peshawar, told EFE.

However, the official said that the wounded children were not going to school.

“Seven people were injured in the blast, including three children, who were working as venders there,” the police official added.

Two of the injured children. aged between seven to 10 years, are critical, the official said.

Hussain revealed that around 4kg of explosives was planted in a cement block on the roadside.

He said the area has been cordoned off and further investigation was under way.

“Investigation is ongoing which will determine what was the target of the blast and who did it,” the official said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

Footage broadcast on local television channels showed broken glass on the road and security officials collecting evidence from the scene.

Pakistan has witnessed an increase in terror-related activities in recent months, especially in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces.

The Pakistani government blames neighboring Afghanistan for not taking any action against members of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan or the Pakistani Taliban which it claims are carrying out attacks against Pakistan from Afghan soil.

Afghanistan’s Taliban government has denied the claims. EFE

