UN condemns new attacks on hospitals as Israel extends offensive to south Gaza

Geneva, Switzerland, Dec 5 (EFE).- Three of the four hospitals still operating in northern Gaza suffered attacks, leaving nine people killed, the United Nations said on Monday, confirming the deterioration of the security and humanitarian situation in the south of the strip amid escalated Israeli attacks.

A man reacts next to his wounded daughter as she lies on the floor at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 05 December 2023, following Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza. EFE-EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

At least four people were killed and nine injured in the attack in Kamal Adwan Hospital in Jabalia in the north of Gaza, and five people were killed at the Al Awda center in Beit Lahiya, also in the north, in attacks, said the UN.

A man carries a baby as people wounded in Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza arrive at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 05 December 2023. EFE-EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

There were an unconfirmed number of victims in Al Ahly of the Gazan capital, according to the latest daily report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

A man wounded in Israeli air strikes on southern Gaza lies on a stretcher as he is carried to Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 05 December 2023. EFE-EPA/HAITHAM IMAD ATTENTION EDITORS: GRAPHIC CONTENT

The report said that Israeli forces had surrounded the health facilities, even in the south of the strip, and, among others, ordered the World Health Organization to remove its medical supplies from two warehouses before their action in the area.

The UN also insisted that the overcrowded hospitals were operating in extreme situations due to a lack of equipment, while the Gaza Ministry of Health reported that many of these medical centers were “overwhelmed by the continuous arrival of corpses.”

In its daily report on the conflict, the UN highlighted that the intensified bombing and fighting by Israeli forces on Monday killed at least 349 people and injured 750 others.

Humanitarian aid has been reduced by almost half compared to what was able to enter during the truce.

When about 170 trucks entered Gaza daily during the truce, only 100 could do so on Monday, said the UN, also noting that the fuel supply had been reduced from 110,000 liters per day to 69,000.

“The conditions required to deliver aid to the people of Gaza do not exist. If possible, an even more hellish scenario is about to unfold, one in which humanitarian operations may not be able to respond,” the report quoted United Nations humanitarian chief Lynn Hastings as saying.

For the second day in a row, the only place in Gaza where humanitarian aid could be distributed was Rafah, near the border with Egypt, as the southern towns previously relatively free of the Israeli offensive, such as Khan Younis, were now difficult to access, said the UN report.

According to the report, Israeli authorities are ordering immediate evacuations in areas of Khan Younis that were inhabited by some 117,000 people before the conflict and are currently also home to United Nations shelters housing some 50,000 internally displaced people.

In the last 10 days, it caused a new exodus of tens of thousands of displaced people to Rafah, further south, where, according to the report, many people, lacking shelter, were camping in the streets.

In addition to bombings that caused dozens of deaths in Gaza City and other areas, the UN report also condemned violent fighting on the Saladin Highway, the main highway of Gaza and the only escape route for evacuees from the north to the south of the strip.

This fighting left at least 17 people dead, including a family of seven traveling in a car.

The report also mentioned an attack with 10 dead and 20 wounded in the vicinity of a UNRWA school in Jabalia, northern Gaza, an area that had already been the target of bombings before the one-week truce.

The UN recalls, citing Gazan sources, that at least 15,899 Palestinians have died in the conflict, including 198 doctors, 112 UN workers, and 77 journalists since the fighting began on Oct. 7

Nearly 1.8 million, or almost 80 percent of Gaza’s total population, are estimated to be internally displaced, and 1.1 million are taking refuge in schools and other UN facilities. EFE

