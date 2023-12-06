No alternative to victory over Russia, Zelenskyy says on Armed Forces Day

Kyiv, Dec 6 (EFE).- Ukraine has no choice but to continue its defense against Russia until victory is secured, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday.

In a video message recorded on the streets of Kyiv to mark the Ukrainian Armed Forces Day, Zelenskyy insisted that all of the territories in eastern Ukraine that have been occupied and annexed by Russia would be retaken.

“Victory does not wait. How could it be otherwise? Is there any alternative? We all know there isn’t,” the Ukrainian president said.

Zelenskyy recorded this message with his own mobile phone while walking along a sidewalk in the center of Kyiv.

His management of the war has come under mounting criticism due to the stalemate on the front lines.

“Today I walk through the capital of our beautiful country, not through a province within the empire of others. I walk from the office of the president of Ukraine, not from the ‘gauleiter’ of others,” he remarked, using the German term for the leaders installed by the Nazi regime in the annexed territories.

During the day, Zelenskyy also paid tribute to the fallen soldiers with a visit to the wall that remembers them next to the Cathedral of St. Michael of the Golden Domes, in the center ofthe Ukrainian capital.

In addition, Zelenskyy visited fighters wounded in the war in a hospital. EFE

mg/ks