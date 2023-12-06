P. Diddy faces new lawsuit for gang raping a minor in 2003

Los Angeles, USA, Dec 6 (EFE).- Rapper Sean Combs, known as Puff Daddy, P. Diddy and Brother Love, is being sued for allegedly participating in the gang rape of a high school girl at his New York studio in 2003. This is the fourth accusation of sexual assault against the artist in recent weeks, although he has denied all allegations.

According to Rolling Stone magazine, the unidentified victim claims she was 17 when she met two of Combs’ associates in Detroit and was flown by private jet from Michigan to the rapper’s New York studio, where three people, including Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and an unidentified third man, raped her as she drifted in and out of consciousness.

In her statement, the woman claims that she was subjected to “copious amounts of drugs and alcohol” and that the men took turns raping her in a studio bathroom.

The singer denied the allegations immediately after the lawsuit was filed, asserting his innocence in all of the recent accusations against him, which he said came from “individuals looking for a quick payday.”

“Enough is enough. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Combs said in a post on Instagram.

“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth,” he continued.

This is the fourth sexual assault lawsuit filed against the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer in recent weeks.

The first lawsuit was filed by his former girlfriend Casandra Ventura, the R&B singer known as Cassie, who accused him of raping and beating her over the course of a decade. The couple announced a settlement a day later.

The second accuser said Combs drugged and sexually assaulted her in 1991 when she was a college student, filmed the incident and showed the video to others.

The third lawsuit alleged that Combs and singer Aaron Hall took turns raping a plaintiff and her friend after an event at Uptown Records in the early 1990s.

Pierre was also accused of sexually assaulting an executive assistant on multiple occasions between 2016 and 2017.

The most recent lawsuit against Combs was filed under New York City’s Victims of Gender Violence Act, which gives survivors of gender-based violence a two-year “look-back” window to file civil lawsuits against their abusers, even after the statute of limitations has expired.

The other lawsuits were filed under a similar state law that expired last month, called the Adult Survivor’s Act. EFE

mrl/ics/mcd