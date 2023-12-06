Thousands of followers of slain Indian community leader protest for justice

New Delhi, Dec 6 (EFE).- Thousands of supporters of a Rajput community leader, who was killed by a criminal gang, protested Wednesday in several cities in the state of Rajasthan, in northern India, demanding the capture of those responsible.

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, which champions the interests of the influential Rajput community, was shot dead by unidentified gunmen in the state capital of Jaipur on Tuesday.

Raj Shekhawat, vice president of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that they would also hold protests across India if necessary.

Shekhawat shared live footage on his Facebook page of one of the protests in the city of Jaipur, in which hundreds of people expressed their frustration with state authorities.

Similar demonstrations, which forced the closure of shops and schools in addition to stopping traffic at various points, took place in other major cities in Rajasthan, according to the Indian Express newspaper.

Gogamedi was shot by several armed men who entered his house and fled immediately after.

One of the assailants was killed in retaliatory firing and another was wounded.

The incident was captured by CCTV cameras, which was aired by local broadcaster NDTV.

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena claims to have five million followers in different parts of the country, and one million active workers, and was behind the agitations in 2017 against the film “Padmaavat.”

The group attacked the sets during the filming of Padmaavat and created disorder in front of cinemas after its release for allegedly misrepresenting Rajputs and the story of their queen from centuries ago.

The movie showed the story of a 13th century Rajput queen who committed suicide to protect her and her family’s honor following the death of her husband. EFE

