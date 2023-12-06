Trump says won’t be a dictator if re-elected ‘except for day one’

Washington, Dec 6 (EFE).- Former United States President Donald Trump said he would not be a dictator if he is re-elected in 2024 “except for day one” amid concerns over abuse of power from some sections of media.

In an interview on Fox News late Tuesday, Trump was asked if he could promise America that he would never abuse power as retribution against anybody.

In response, the former president said, “except for day one.”

When asked for an explanation by the interviewer, Trump said, “I want to close the border (with Mexico), and I want to drill, drill, drill (for oil).”

Major media houses in the US, including The Washington Post and The New York Times, have warned that Trump’s possible second term, if he wins the presidential election in November 2024, could slip towards dictatorship.

Despite multiple indictments, Trump is the leading Republican candidate, six weeks before he officially starts the race for the White House with Iowa caucuses.

According to FiveThirtyEight, an opinion poll website, Trump has the support of 58.3 percent of Republican primary voters, followed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with 13 percent. EFE

