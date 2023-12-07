3 killed in Las Vegas university shooting

Washington, Dec 6 (EFE).- Three people were killed and one critically injured in a shooting at the University of Nevada campus in the US city of Las Vegas on Wednesday, local authorities reported.

“We have three deceased victims and one additional victim in critical condition at a local hospital,” the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

The suspected shooter is also dead, and the motive is unknown, it added.

“No more threat to the community. The suspect is deceased. Right now, we know there are three victims, but unknown extent of the injuries. That number could change,” Sheriff Kevin McMahill said, according to police social media.

The police received a call about an active shooter at the university at 11.46 am local time (19:46 GMT).

Jerónimo Guerra, a student at the University of Nevada who was on campus when the shooting happened, told EFE that when leaving class, he and his peers heard an alarm and initially thought it was just routine.

They then heard gunshots and hid in one of the cleaning staff’s rooms for almost three hours, pushing objects up against the door.

President Joe Biden issued a statement regretting the shooting in Las Vegas and two others that occurred the previous day in Austin and San Antonio, Texas, in which six people died.

He reiterated his call for Republicans in Congress to support his proposal to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, pass a national red flag law, enact universal background checks, require the safe storage of guns, and “advance other commonsense measures.”

Biden recalled that the US has recorded more than 600 mass shootings and some 40,000 deaths from gun violence this year alone.

“This is not normal, and we can never let it become normal,” the president said. EFE

