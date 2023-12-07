At least 2 dead, 5 injured in Russia school shooting

Moscow, Dec 7 (EFE).- At least two students were killed and five injured on Thursday when a female student allegedly went on a shooting rampage at a school in Bryansk city in western Russia, the regional interior ministry said.

Russian Deputy Health Minister Alexei Kuznetsov, as quoted by the state-run TASS news agency, confirmed that the shooting left two dead and five teenagers injured.

The Bryansk interior ministry alleged that an eighth-grade female student brought a firearm to the school premises to attack her schoolmates.

“The girl turned the gun on herself, committing suicide. One of her wounded classmates also died from sustained wounds,” the statement said. The deceased victim was a 13-year-old girl.

According to officials, one of the wounded minors is in serious condition, and four others suffered mildly critical injuries.

The Telegram channel Baza identified the shooter as Alina, a 14-year-old who reportedly used her father’s shotgun, hidden in a paper tube, to attack her classmates at the school.

The incident marks the first time a Russian student has been involved in a fatal shooting, according to Baza.

Social media posts related to the incident suggest that the shooting at the Bryansk school may have been a consequence of bullying suffered by the attacker. EFE

