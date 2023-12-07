Republicans block billion-dollar package for Ukraine, Israel

Washington, Dec 6 (EFE).- Senate Republicans on Wednesday blocked a White House request for nearly $106 billion of funding, mostly for Ukraine and Israel, over demands for stricter immigration controls.

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell departs after speaking to reporters following a Republican luncheon in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, 05 December 2023. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

In exchange for their votes, the conservative caucus demands restrictions on US immigration laws, particularly the asylum system, and the elimination of a series of humanitarian permits for migrants.

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer speaks to reporters following a Democratic luncheon in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, 05 December 2023. EFE-EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

All 49 Republican senators in the Upper House voted against the bill, which included about $61 billion in military aid for Kyiv, about $14 billion for Israel, and some for Taiwan.

Although the Democrats have a majority of 51 seats in the Senate, 60 votes were necessary to take the bill to the plenary session, so the Republican opposition was enough to freeze its progress.

In the chamber, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that Republicans would not support any package if immigration restrictions were not imposed in exchange.

“As we’ve said for weeks, legislation that does not include policy changes to secure our borders will not pass the Senate,” he said.

Democrats have insisted that it is vital to continue supporting Ukraine and Israel. On Wednesday, President Joe Biden even indicated that he is willing to make concessions on immigration issues in exchange for the disbursement.

“I’m willing to make significant compromises on the border. We need to fix the broken border system. It is broken. And thus far, I have gotten no response,” Biden told reporters at the White House.

Among the Republicans’ demands are restrictions on US asylum law, imposing greater requirements for those seeking protection, according to leaks to media about the negotiations.

Conservatives are also calling for scaling back the use of the parole authority, a legal figure that allows immigration authorities to allow people to enter the country for humanitarian reasons.

Democrats and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who promoted Wednesday’s vote, regretted the Republican blockade and told them to come up with “something serious instead of the extreme policies they’ve presented thus far.”

“If Republicans in the Senate do not get serious very soon about a national security package, Vladimir Putin is going to walk right through Ukraine and right through Europe,” he said.

“This is a serious moment that will have lasting consequences for the 21st century.”

The White House warned on Monday that at the end of the year the US government will not have money to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia and will run out of resources to acquire more weapons and equipment for Kyiv.

To date, the US has provided $111 billion in financing to support Ukraine. Of this, $67 billion, approximately 60 percent, has strengthened the defense capabilities of the US.

Following the budget extension approved in November and ratified by Biden, legislators have until February to negotiate the budget for fiscal year 2024, which has already begun.

mgr-aaca/tw