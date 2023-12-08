AFI picks ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ among 10 best films of 2023

Los Angeles, US, Dec 7 (EFE).- “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” were among the 10 best movies of 2023, according to the American Film Institute (AFI) in its annual awards on Thursday.

(L-R) Cast members Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, and Florence Pugh attend the UK premiere of Oppenheimer in central London, Britain, 13 May 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/ANDY RAIN

The AFI Awards recognize the 10 best films and the 10 best television programs of the year, regardless of genre, and honor the creative teams as well as the people in front and behind the cameras of each production.

The film section included Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” based on the adventures of the Mattel doll in the real world, and Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer,” about the inventor of the atomic bomb, for which huge hype dubbed the pair’s simultaneous releases “Barbenheimer.”

The selection also included Martin Scorsese’s acclaimed film “Killers of the Flower Moon,” chosen by the National Board of Review as the best film of 2023, and starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Cord Jefferson’s comedy-drama “American Fiction,” which follows the story of a teacher who jokingly writes a book full of Black stereotypes that becomes a hit, and “Maestro,” the biographical film directed by and starring Bradley Cooper about conductor Leonard Bernstein, were also recognized by the AFI.

The list of winners continued with less commercial titles such as “Poor Things,” by Yorgos Lanthimos and starring Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo, as well as Todd Haynes’ drama “May December” with Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore, and Celine Song’s nostalgic “Past Lives,” which follows the reunion of two friends.

Other films honored were the animated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” and the Christmas film “The Holdovers.”

AFI also recognized television programs such as “Succession,” the most nominated for the next Emmys; “The Bear,” the dramatic comedy that follows chef Carmen Berzatto, and the apocalyptic series “The Last of Us,” starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Netflix series “Beef,” ABC comedy “Abbott Elementary” and the Hulu mystery comedy “Only Murders in the Building,” along with “The Morning Show,” “Jury Duty,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Poker Face” were also 2023 TV winners.

According to the AFI, award-winning productions are selected for their ability to inspire audiences and artists, as well as enhance the cultural heritage of American art, among other aspects. EFE

