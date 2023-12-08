Death toll from El Niño rains in Kenya rises to 165

Nairobi, Dec 8 (EFE).- The death toll in Kenya due to torrential rains and flooding caused by the El Niño weather phenomenon since November has risen to 165, Kenyan government spokesman Isaac Mwaura said.

He was visiting one of the hardest hit counties on Friday.

“In the last 24 hours, five deaths have been reported in connection with the rising floods, bringing the death toll to 165. Our deepest condolences to the people and families affected by this catastrophic event,” Mwaura said in a statement issued late Thursday.

The floods have also forced more than 539,200 people from their homes, forcing the government to set up 11 additional camps to accommodate the displaced, he said.

“We urge Kenyans to remain vigilant, comply with the alerts and cooperate with the evacuation teams to avoid further deaths and injuries,” he added.

Mwaura has traveled to the coastal county of Lamu, where he presented the actions being taken by the Kenyan government to deliver food and other items to affected people and rescue those trapped in the midst of the floods.

El Niño has caused flash floods, flooding in low-lying plains, overflowing rivers, landslides, loss of livestock and destruction of crops and infrastructure in different parts of the country, especially along the coastal strip, in areas of the central highlands, the southeastern lowlands and several areas in the northeast and northwest of the country.

Last month, Kenyan president William Ruto was criticized for saying the country would only have heavy rainfall that “would not be destructive.”

But the Kenya Meteorological Department predicted that the heavy rains will continue until Jan. 2024.

El Niño is a change in atmospheric dynamics caused by a rise in the temperature of the Pacific Ocean.

The floods came after the worst drought recorded in the Horn of Africa in the last four decades, a lack of water that left Somalia on the brink of famine and with 6.6 million people under acute food insecurity, according to the UN. EFE

