Russia intensifies offensive in east Ukraine with 50 attacks against Avdiivka, Bakhmut

Kyiv, Dec 8 (EFE).- The Russian military continues to increase pressure on the eastern front, including Avdiivka and Bakhmut, where Ukrainian forces say they have repelled more than 50 attacks in the last 24 hours.

Ukrainian servicemen of the 22nd Mechanized Brigade operate a Soviet-era D-44 85-mm artillery gun at their position near the frontline city of Bakhmut, eastern Ukraine, 07 December 2023. EFE-EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA

“The Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy who keeps trying to encircle Avdiivka,” the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its latest report on Friday.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully repelled 30 attacks…in the areas east of Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, south of Tonen’ke, and Pervomais’ke” in the fiercely contested Donetsk region, it added.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia has lost thousands of men and a large volume of military material in the series of attacks it has been carrying out against Avdiivka since Oct. 10.

Despite the high number of casualties, the Russians have not made substantial progress in the area.

The Ukrainian army also repelled 24 attacks in the south of the Russian-occupied Bakhmut city.

“The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue assault operations south of Bakhmut (also in Donetsk), inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, and consolidate their position,” the General Staff said in reference to Kyiv’s offensive in this part of the front.

After the ground counteroffensive that Ukraine launched in June stalled, it has been losing the initiative on the front against a Russia that is once again attacking along multiple axes. EFE

mg/pd