US prosecutors file 9 tax-related charges against Hunter Biden

Washington, Dec 7 (EFE).- United States federal prosecutors filed a new criminal case against President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for tax crimes on Thursday.

Hunter Biden, 53, faces nine charges, including failure to file and pay taxes and filing a false or fraudulent tax return, according to documents submitted in a federal court in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The prosecutors accuse him of failing to pay approximately $1.4 million in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019.

The 56-page document alleges that Hunter Biden “spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills.”

The indictment was filed by Special Counsel David Weiss, who earlier this year filed three firearm-related charges against Hunter Biden in connection with a gun he purchased in 2018.

The new charges come a week before Hunter Biden was scheduled to testify before the House of Representatives as part of a legislative investigation into alleged irregularities committed by the president to benefit his family’s businesses.

In October, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty in court in Delaware to charges that he bought a gun in 2018 by lying about his drug use despite later admitting that he was struggling with crack addiction.

The charges against the son of the Democratic president are the result of an investigation that was launched in 2018 by the government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), who has used Hunter Biden to repeatedly attack his father.

The investigation, which has already lasted five years, led to an agreement this year between Hunter Biden’s lawyers and the prosecution team, led by the Trump-appointed David Weiss.

However, that deal collapsed and Hunter Biden now faces a trial that will likely take place in the middle of the campaign for the November 2024 elections, in which his father could face Trump again. EFE

mgr/pd