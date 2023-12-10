2 Israeli soldiers wounded amid tensions on Lebanon border

Jerusalem, Dec 10 (EFE).- Two Israeli soldiers were wounded by shrapnel on the border with Lebanon after the Israeli air defense system intercepted two drones launched by Shiite group Hezbollah, the Israeli army said.

The Lebanon-based Islamist militant group was targeting an Israeli military base, the army said on Sunday.

“Following sirens that sounded in the Western Galilee area in northern Israel, two suspicious aerial targets were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israel’s territory, which were successfully intercepted,” a military statement said.

The two soldiers, who were taken to hospital, were lightly injured, as were other soldiers due to smoke inhalation after the two drones were downed.

In response to the incident, the Israeli army was “extensively” attacking Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, including infrastructure, launchers, military compounds and “a terrorist cell attempting to launch anti-tank missiles,” a military spokesman confirmed.

Later, the Israeli army identified several launches targeting military posts in the border areas of Har Dov, Zarit and Manara, with its troops “attacking the source of the fire in Lebanon” with artillery and mortar shells, the spokesman said.

In recent days, Hezbollah has fired several rockets into Israel from points in close proximity to a UN compound, “endangering the lives of UN Interim Force in Lebanon soldiers,” the Israeli army said.

The border between Israel and Lebanon is experiencing its worst period of tension since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The violence began the day after Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, triggering the current conflict in Gaza.

Since the beginning of hostilities in the region, more than 120 people have been killed along the border: 11 in Israel – seven soldiers and four civilians – and at least 110 in Lebanon, including some 80 members of Hezbollah, twelve members of Palestinian militias, one soldier and 17 civilians.

Earlier Sunday, Israel said it had killed more than 100 Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon over the past month.

The violence has also displaced thousands of residents in the area: some 60,000 people have been evacuated from communities in northern Israel and more than 55,000 have fled southern Lebanon. EFE

sga-yo/ks