Hong Kong opposition party leaders detained en route to local election protest

Hong Kong, Dec 10 (EFE).- Three leaders of one of Hong Kong’s pro-democracy opposition parties were arrested on Sunday while on their way to protest the “patriots only” district council election.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee walks at a polling station of the District Council Ordinary Election in Hong Kong, China, 10 December 2023. EFE/EPA/Bertha WANG

The League of Social Democrats’ chairperson Chan Po-ying and vice chairs Dickson Chow and Yu Wai-pan were taken away by police in Central, the main business area on Hong Kong Island.

The LSD, one of the few vocal pro-democracy groups to remain in Hong Kong, on Saturday announced its plan to protest outside a polling station where Chief Executive John Lee was to cast his ballot on Sunday morning.

However, before the LSD members got near the venue, they were apprehended. It is not yet clear why the police took them away.

Raphael Wong, a member of the LSD, told EFE that the party’s lawyer would go to the police station, and described the arrests as “unreasonable.”

“Today is Human Rights Day. It is reasonable to protest an election that fails to give people the full election right,” he said.

“The government said this election has been ‘improved.’ They say it is open and transparent. But it is very strange that [the trio] got intercepted and arrested. When we tried to express our views on the election, they arrested. Why?”

The district council election, which kicked off at 8.30 am local time, is the first since the government of the former British colony overhauled the electoral system in May to “depoliticize” the poll, which takes place every four years.

The reform ‘de-facto’ blocked the participation of opposition figures and even moderates from the electoral process, reducing by 80 percent the number of seats elected by citizens, and established that all candidates must obtain their nominations through three committees made up of pro-government members.

Some commentators believe the voting turnout on Sunday will be significantly lower than that the 71.2 percent recorded in the last district council election in November 2019, which took place after months of anti-government protests and which resulted in a landslide victory for the pro-democracy opposition.

This time, no one from that camp is running, and by 1.30pm turnout was 13.51 percent, compared with 36.89 percent in 2019. EFE

sl/tw