Trump leads Biden in new poll ahead of the presidential election

Miami, Dec 9 (EFE).- Donald Trump has pulled ahead of United States President Joe Biden in popularity as the leader’s approval rating hit a new low, a Wall Street Journal poll published Saturday showed.

Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the South Texas International Airport in Edinburg, Texas, USA, 19 November 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/ADAM DAVIS

Democrat Biden would receive 43 percent support compared to 47 percent for Republican Trump in a hypothetical ballot between the two in the 2024 presidential election, the poll showed.

When five potential third-party and independent candidates are included, Trump’s lead over Biden increases to six points at 37-31 percent, respectively.

Meanwhile, Biden’s approval rating fell to 37 percent, while 61 percent of respondents saw his performance in an unfavorable light, according to the survey.

The Wall Street Journal polled 1,500 registered voters between Nov. 29 and Dec. 4, with a margin of error of 2.5 percentage points.

Trump, who has a big lead in the Republican primary polls, caused controversy this week by saying if he is re-elected in 2024 he would not be a dictator “other than day one.”

The former president is facing four criminal cases, two of them related to his allegations of electoral fraud in the 2020 election in which he lost to Biden.

The Republican is accused of trying to manipulate the election results in Georgia and also intervening to reverse the election results in a case related to the assault on the Capitol.

He is also accused in Florida of mishandling classified documents after his departure from the White House and in New York of alleged hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels during his last presidential campaign. EFE

