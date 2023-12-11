Hamas says deaths in Gaza exceed 18,000

Jerusalem, Dec 11 (EFE).- The number of deaths due to the Israeli offensive in the Gaza Strip has exceeded 18,000, and the number of wounded crossed 49,200, according to the Palestinian ministry of health on Monday .

The latest report from the Hamas-controlled ministry put the death toll at 18,007, with women and children accounting for 70 percent of the victims, and wounded at 49,229.

The authorities in the Strip issued a warning about the terrible state of Gaza’s health system, citing over 300 deaths of medical personnel, a similar number of injured, and a 276 percent occupancy of the 233 intensive care beds.

The ministry increased intensive care beds in the south of the enclave from 33 to 84, but occupancy still exceeded 200 percent.

In this dire situation, in addition to the war dead, Gaza’s medical system is forced to deal with a surge in illnesses, as over 325 people suffer from infections in addition to other illnesses like respiratory diseases.

Health personnel do what they can in the face of a lack of medicine, a shortage of water and fuel, and the absence of security, the ministry said.

More than 50 health centers have stopped working since the beginning of the offensive, specifically 20 hospitals and 46 health centers, and more than 100 ambulances are out of service due to attacks or a lack of fuel, according to the ministry.

The growing pressure on health centers in areas where thousands of displaced people have been arriving, the lack of medical personnel, and the difficulties of humanitarian organizations in supporting the Gazan health system aggravated the situation, the ministry added.

The Israeli army raised the number of deaths in its ranks to 430 since the Hamas attack on Israel on Oct. 7, including 101 since the offensive in the Strip began on Oct. 27.

It has put the number of injured at 1,593 on the Israeli side, including 559 since the beginning of the offensive, according to the Israeli forces.

The Oct. 27 attack by the Islamist group caused nearly 1,200 deaths while some 240 were taken to the Palestinian enclave as hostages.

Almost 1.9 million people internally displaced in Gaza, or around 80 percent of its 2.3 million residents, are facing a serious humanitarian crisis, according to the UN and different aid agencies. EFE

