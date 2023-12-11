HRW accuses Yemeni government, Houthis of using water as ‘weapon of war’

Cairo, Dec 11 (EFE).- The nonprofit Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Monday alleged that the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels were using water as “a weapon of war” against residents in the southwest of the country.

The rights group said that both the Houthi Shiite rebels and the internationally recognized government have “violated” the rights of Taizz city residents to water, exacerbating a “water crisis” that led to a “desperate situation.”

Taizz, with a population of nearly one million, has faced a severe water shortage, since the Iranian-backed Houthis besieged it in 2015.

“The Houthis have weaponized water in Taizz by blocking water from flowing into Yemeni government-controlled Taizz city, while Yemeni government-affiliated military forces have previously sold public water supplies to residents for their own profit,” HRW said in a 45-page report.

The nonprofit urged both sides to allow Taizz’s local Water and Sanitation Corporation and non-governmental organizations to “access, repair, and operate” water infrastructure on the front lines and in Houthi-controlled territory.

“Residents of Taizz have been suffering for the last eight years, as parties to the conflict have made it nearly impossible for them to access clean, affordable water,” HRW researcher Niku Jafarnia said.

“Water should not be used as a weapon of war, and the Houthis and the Yemeni government should take immediate action to allow more water to enter the public water network,” she added.

According to the report, many of the city’s water facilities and services have remained inoperable due to war-inflicted damage, power outages, and a lack of fuel.

Currently, only 21 of the 88 wells in the public water supply network are operational.

Yemen has been going through a conflict since 2014, when Iran-backed Houthi rebels took control of Sanaa and other regions in the north and west of the country, forcing the internationally recognized Yemeni government into exile in Aden, in the south of the country.

The Yemen conflict, in which a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia intervened in 2015, has triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, according to the UN, with over 80 percent of its population reliant on aid.

According to HRW, Yemen is now among the most water-scarce countries in the world.

The UN reported that 15.3 million Yemenis, or more than half the population, lack access to sufficient, safe and acceptable water for personal and domestic uses. EFE

