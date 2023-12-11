Putin attends flag-raising for two new Russian nuclear sub

Moscow, Dec 11 (EFE).- Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the country would continue to strengthen its navy, as two new nuclear submarines were unveiled.

Putin was speaking at a flag-raising ceremony for the “Krasnoyarsk” and the “Emperor Alexander III”, at the Sevmash shipyard in Russia’s northwest.

“The work to strengthen Russia’s naval power will undoubtedly continue,” the president said in a brief address during the ceremony that was broadcast on state television.

“Very soon the missile-carrying submarines ‘Emperor Alexander III’ and ‘Krasnoyarsk’ will serve in the Pacific Fleet, the far-eastern borders of the Motherland,” Putin added.

The Russian president noted that five Yasen-M class nuclear submarines, such as the “Krasnoyarsk”, capable of carrying hypersonic cruise missiles, were being built in the country.

The “Emperor Alexander III” (Borei-A class) is equipped with cruise missiles and Bulava intercontinental rockets, which can carry up to 10 individually guided nuclear warheads.

After the flag-raising ceremony, Putin visited the frigate “Admiral Kasatov”, which was recently modernized with hypersonic cruise missiles “Tsirkon”.

“With these sailors, with these ships and with this armament Russia can feel safe,” Putin wrote in the frigate’s guest book, after which he read out his annotation, according to the official TASS agency. EFE

mos/ks