Tusk poised to become Polish PM after Morawiecki loses confidence vote

Krakow, Poland, Dec 11 (EFE).- Mateusz Morawiecki, the right-wing conservative candidate for prime minister of the Law and Justice party that has ruled Poland since 2015, lost a confidence vote in parliament on Monday.

The defeat paves the way for a liberal center coalition government helmed by Donald Tusk to take power.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks in the Sejm, the lower house of parliament, before his government faces a confidence vote in Warsaw, Poland, 11 December 2023. EFE/EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT

Morawiecki’s candidacy was rejected by 266 votes, with just 190 deputies voting in favor.

Poland had been deadlocked since Law and Justice won the most votes in an election on Oct. 15, but fell short of a governing majority and failed to garner enough support from other parties to form a coalition.

The handover of power to the more progressive alliance left by Tusk’s Civic Platform ends eight years under the Eurosceptic and hardline conservative Law and Justice, which endured an increasingly strained relationship with European Union authorities in Brussels.

In Warsaw, the parliamentary session was being broadcast live in a cinema hall attended by hundreds of spectators.

The vote ratifying Donald Tusk’s candidacy as the next prime minister is scheduled to take place later on Monday.

That will be followed by another motion of confidence on Tuesday which, if passed, will lead to his inauguration in front of the country’s president, Andrzej Duda, on Wednesday. EFE

