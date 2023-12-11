UN requests $46.4 billion to address humanitarian crises in 2024

Geneva, Dec 11 (EFE).- The United Nations on Monday appealed for $46.4 billion in funding for 2024 to help 180.5 million people in various conflict-related crises, disasters aggravated by climate change, or collapsing economies.

The figures are slightly lower than a year ago, when the UN sought $56.7 billion to assist 245.1 million people, although the demand may increase throughout 2024 with unforeseen conflicts or natural disasters, as has been the case this year.

The main requests for humanitarian funds seek to address the crises in Syria ($4.4 billion), Ukraine ($3.1 billion), Afghanistan ($3 billion), Ethiopia ($2.9 billion), and Yemen ($2.8 billion), all of which have been undergoing prolonged conflicts.

For the Palestinian Territories, affected by the conflict with Israel, the UN requested $1.2 billion, almost five times more than a year ago.

Many of these conflicts have international ramifications due to the exodus of refugees, prompting the UN to request an additional $5.5 billion to assist the Syrian refugees, especially those present in neighboring countries, and $1.5 billion for the South Sudanese, $1.3 billion for the Sudanese, and $1.0 billion for the Ukrainians.

In Latin America, the UN asked for donations to the tune of $650 million to assist Venezuela, in addition to $1.6 billion for the countries hosting Venezuelan refugees, $283 million for Colombia, $87 million for El Salvador, $125 million for Guatemala, $673.8 million for Haiti, and $205 million for Honduras.

These and other aid programs seek to assist 180.5 million people on the planet, just over half of the 300 million that the UN estimates need humanitarian assistance in the world – 74.1 million in Africa, 53.8 million in the Middle East and Arab countries, 50.8 million in Asia-Pacific, and 38.9 million in Latin America.

For the current year, the UN initially requested $51.5 billion from donors, but the outbreak of unforeseen conflicts such as those in Sudan or Gaza, together with natural disasters such as the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria or the floods in Libya, took the requested amount to $56.7 billion.

However, donations this year barely exceed $20 billion for now, which, according to the UN, has forced aid programs to be cut even in countries where they are urgently needed, such as Afghanistan and Myanmar.

“We thank all donors for their contributions, which amount to $20 billion so far this year—but that is just a third of what was needed. If we cannot provide more help in 2024, people will pay for it with their lives,” warned the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Martin Griffiths.

The UN highlighted that 2023 could end up being the first year since 2010 in which the aid received was less than the previous year ($24.1 billion in 2022).

The UN recalled that conflicts, climate emergencies, and economic crises caused 258 million people to suffer acute food insecurity and more than 100 million people to flee their homes, including 36.4 million to seek refuge in other countries and 71.1 million to be internally displaced.

While reviewing the situation in 2023, the UN also noted some positive data with countries such as Kenya, Malawi and Pakistan were recovering from humanitarian crises, which led them to be excluded from aid programs this year.

The aid demand was also reduced for Somalia, a country that was slowly recovering from years of drought, and in Yemen, where the civil war had subsided. EFE

