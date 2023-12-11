US F-16 crashes near South Korean coast

Seoul, Dec. 11 (EFE).- A US F-16 fighter jet crashed Monday off the western coast of South Korea in the Yellow Sea, the Yonhap agency reported citing military sources.

The aircraft crashed into the water after taking off at around 9am local time from the air base in Gunsan, about 180 kilometers south of Seoul, according to the sources.

The pilot was able to activate the emergency ejection system in time and was later rescued in a conscious state.

South Korean defense ministry officials consulted by EFE refused to confirm or comment on the incident. EFE

