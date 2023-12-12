Accused of treason, the director of Miss Universe Nicaragua leaves the organization

San Jose, Dec 12 (EFE).- The director of the Miss Universe franchise in Nicaragua, Karen Celebertti, announced on Tuesday her resignation from the organization after the National Police arrested her husband and one of her sons in Managua, and accused all three of them of conspiracy and treason.

“The time has come for me to retire,” wrote Celebertti on her Instagram account, two weeks after Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios was crown Miss Universe 2023. Palacios' victory was widely celebrated in the streets of Nicaragua.

During the mass raids by the Ortega government in March 2019, Celebertti, along with dozens of opponents to the regime, was briefly detained for advocating the release of political prisoners in Managua.

“With love to all of Nicaragua, see you soon”

In her farewell letter, titled “With love to all of Nicaragua, see you soon,” Celebertti, who was banned by the authorities from returning to her country a few days after Miss Universe, said that she and her husband come from hard-working, honest families that “have always distinguished themselves for their support to the community”

“I have dedicated my whole life to the service of my country, in the way I can with responsibility and professionalism,” said Celebertti, adding that for 23 years she worked hard and transparently to promote her country through the platform of Miss Nicaragua.

Celebertti clarified that Miss Nicaragua has always been apolitical and has received support from various entities to fulfill the dreams of young women.

She also highlighted this year's Miss Universe victory as a collective achievement for Nicaragua, urging respect for the accomplishment.

Police: Conspiracy against the state

According to the police, the director of Miss Nicaragua and her family were planning anti-government activities in December, similar to the 2018 demonstrations.

Celebertti's mother, husband, and son returned to Nicaragua the day after the pageant, and according to local press, both men are “missing” since their arrest.

“The detained and fugitives must serve their sentences according to Nicaraguan law,” the police said in a statement titled “Conspiracy Against the Country.”

Authorities banned Celebertti from re-entering the country, detaining her relatives, and labeling them as “traitors” and “stateless.”

While Celebertti is in exile, local press speculates on government interest in controlling the franchise.

Sheynnis Palacios, 23 years old, has a degree in Social Communication and will be living in New York (USA) for a year to fulfill her commitments with the international franchise. She has not yet decided when she will return to Nicaragua. EFE

