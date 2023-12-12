Japan’s parliament rejects no-confidence motion against top gov’t spokesperson

Tokyo, Dec 12 (EFE) .- Japan’s parliament on Tuesday rejected a no-confidence motion against Chief Cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno for his alleged involvement in an illicit financing scandal.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks at a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (not pictured) following their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, 21 March 2023. EFE-EPA FILE/SERGEY DOLZHENKO

The lower house, where the ruling coalition made up of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Buddhist Komeito holds a large majority, voted down the motion presented on Monday by the main opposition bloc, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, with 278 votes against and 166 in favor.

The motion was aimed at increasing pressure on Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government to replace Matsuno and other members of the Cabinet implicated in the scandal, according to local media reports.

Kishida said that he hoped Matsuno would continue in his post since the motion had been rejected by a majority.

He added that he would carefully consider the measures to be taken at a suitable time to meet the government’s goals and to advance its policies.

Several important figures of the party, including current ministers, are suspected of underreporting revenue from fundraising events between 2018 and 2022.

Asked about his possible involvement in the irregularities, given that his faction has also been affected, Kishida said that he hoped that a thorough investigation would be carried out and appropriate measures be taken.

The new scandal affecting the LDP led Kishida last week to step down as chief of his faction, a move thought to be aimed at distancing himself from suspicions of irregularities but that could make it difficult for him to continue as LDP leader.

The term of the current Japanese prime minister, who has had support rates below 30 percent for months, expires in October 2025, but a year before that he will have to face other primaries within the conservative party. EFE

