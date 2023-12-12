Myanmar overtakes Afghanistan as the world’s top opium producer

Bangkok, Dec 12 (EFE).- Myanmar has overtaken Afghanistan as the world’s largest opium producer, with a decline in production in the latter country after the Taliban came to power, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) reported Tuesday.

In a report on opium in South-East Asia in Bangkok, UNODC indicates that opium cultivation in Burma grew by 18 percent in 2023 to 47,100 hectares, while in Afghanistan it was 11,000 hectares.

“The economic, security and governance disruption that followed the military takeover of February 2021 continue to drive farmers in remote areas towards opium to make a living,” SAID UNODC Regional Representative Jeremy Douglas.

Following the 2021 coup in Myanmar , opium production began to increase in conflict areas, mainly in the north-eastern Shan and Kachin states, and in 2023 it reached production of 1,080 tons, the highest recorded since 2001.

Poverty, lack of public services, instability and insecurity are the factors listed by the UNODC as factors leading to the increase in opium production in the Southeast Asian country.

In the case of Afghanistan, the rise to power of the Islamic fundamentalist group Taliban caused production to drop from 233,000 hectares in 2022 to 11,000 hectares in 2023.

Myanmar was the main producer of opium in the 1990s, but production declined over the years to a low of 29,500 hectares under cultivation in 2020.

Production has increased since the military took power in 2021 and exacerbated the decades-long conflict between the armed forces and the ethnic guerrillas. The situation has worsened with new pro-democratic militias joining the conflict. EFE

