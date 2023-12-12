Ronaldo scores his 50th goal of 2023 in Al Nassr win

Sports Desk, Dec 12 (EFE).- Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 50th goal of 2023 in Al Nassr’s 5-2 win over Al Shabab, helping the side reach the semifinals of the Saudi King Cup on Monday.

Seko Fofana, Sadio Mane, Abdulrahman Ghareeb, and Mohammed Maran were the other scorers for the Riyadh-based club.

Rolando, 38, took advantage of a pass into the area from his compatriot Otavio in the 74th minute to beat Al Shabab’s South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-Gyu and score his team’s fourth goal in the match.

Al-Khaleej and Al-Hilal are the two other clubs to reach the semifinals so far.

The semifinal lineup of the tournament will be completed with the match between Al-Faisaly and Al-Ittihad on Dec.19.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr at the end of 2022 on a mega deal for two-and-a-half years that would run until June 2025.

A few other global stars, including Neymar of Brazil and Karim Benzema of France, followed in his footsteps and joined Saudi clubs this year. EFE

sab/am