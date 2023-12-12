Thai capital issues warning over air pollution

Bangkok, Dec 12 (EFE).- The authorities in Bangkok have issued a warning over deterioration in air quality, which for several days has exceeded the levels considered safe by the World Health Organization (WHO), and urged the residents Tuesday to reduce outdoor activities.

A day earlier, the Pollution Control Department had warned about the increasingly unhealthy levels of PM2.5 particles – those with a diameter of 2.5 microns or less – in the air, which was expected to aggravate during the week.

On Tuesday, the Department reported “excessive” levels of PM2.5 recorded in 74 areas of Bangkok and its surrounding areas in the past 24 hours, and urged the residents to monitor their health, reduce the time spent outdoors and use self-protective equipment.

The Department, in a statement on social media, also recommended that people living in areas where pollution exceeded “critical” levels to avoid any outdoor activity and consult a doctor if they faced health problems.

The Medical Service Department, on its part, issued a recommendation Tuesday to parents advising them against taking their young ones outdoors.

Levels of PM2.5 particles reached 112 micrograms per cubic meter in the Thai capital on Tuesday, according to the Air Quality Index, which measures pollution levels worldwide in real time. It exceeded 152 micrograms per cubic meter during the weekend.

According to the Thai authorities, levels of PM2.5 above 50 mcg/m3 is considered unsafe, whereas the World Health Organization says exposure to concentrations above 25 mcg/m3 for over 24 hours poses the risk of respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses and even cancer.

Air pollution is a common problem in Thailand during the dry season, which runs from October to April, due to a combination of factors including heavy traffic, construction and industrial activities and fires caused by the agricultural sector. EFE

